RingCentral paying $650 million for Mitel tech/patents in strategic deal
Nov. 09, 2021 5:19 PM ET
- Along with its third-quarter earnings - where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines - RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) announced a partnership with Mitel involving intellectual property transfers and service provision.
- RingCentral will pay $650 million to acquire Mitel's IP rights and patents covering network and call management, security, and infrastructure.
- As part of the deal, Mitel's investor group, led by affiliates of Searchlight Capital, will invest $200 million into RingCentral.
- Meanwhile, RingCentral (RNG) will become the exclusive Unified Communications-as-a-Service partner to Mitel's customer base of more than 35 million users.
- "Mitel will continue to support customers on its MiCloud Connect platform and, working with RingCentral, provide a seamless path to RingCentral’s best-in-class cloud-based MVP for all its customers in a manner and pace that best fits each customer’s needs," the companies say.
- RingCentral is up 23.3% postmarket after its earnings and the deal.
