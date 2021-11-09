Prudential Financial sets $1.5B stock buyback program
Nov. 09, 2021 5:27 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) board authorizes the repurchase of up to $1.5B of its common stock outstanding in 2022.
- The insurance company also declared its regular quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share, unchanged from its prior dividend. It's payable on Dec. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 23, 2021.
- The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the share repurchase authorization will be determined by management based on market conditions and other considerations.
- In May., Prudential (PRU) increased its 2021 share repurchase program by $500M to $2.0B.