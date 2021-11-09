Gladstone Land Q3 earnings beat, setting up for strong second half of 2021
Nov. 09, 2021 5:45 PM ET Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Q3 earnings beat the average analyst estimate and increased from the previous quarter, primarily driven by higher lease revenue during the quarter.
- "The second half of 2021 is shaping up to be a strong one for us, as we have begun receiving information from some of our tenants on the amount of participation rents for the year," said President and CEO David Gladstone.
- Q3 adjusted FFO of $0.17 tops the consensus estimate of $0.15 and increased from $0.13 in Q2.
- The company also increased the number of shares outstanding by issuances under its at-the-market program, a move that reduces AFFO per share amounts.
- Q3 total operating revenue of $19.6M, beating consensus of $18.0M, rose 16% from $16.9M in Q2.
- Total cash lease revenue increased about 17% Q/Q, primarily driven by participation rents recorded during the current quarter of approximately $1.8M, versus ~$19,000 in the prior quarter.
- Acquired five new farms, consisting of 1,516 total acres, for ~$62.3M and executed six new leas agreements that are expected to result in total increase in annual net operating income of ~$132,000, or 10.3% over that of the prior leases.
- Since the end of Q3, Gladstone Land (LAND) acquired two new farms consisting of 1,503 total acres for $46.3M and executed four lease renewals expected to result in total increase in annual NOI of ~$95,000, or 5.9%, over that of the prior leases.
- Conference call on Nov. 10 at 8:30 AM ET.
