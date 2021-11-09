Gladstone Land Q3 earnings beat, setting up for strong second half of 2021

Nov. 09, 2021 5:45 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

Agricultural Landscape with Farm Barn, Aerial View

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Q3 earnings beat the average analyst estimate and increased from the previous quarter, primarily driven by higher lease revenue during the quarter.
  • "The second half of 2021 is shaping up to be a strong one for us, as we have begun receiving information from some of our tenants on the amount of participation rents for the year," said President and CEO David Gladstone.
  • Q3 adjusted FFO of $0.17 tops the consensus estimate of $0.15 and increased from $0.13 in Q2.
  • The company also increased the number of shares outstanding by issuances under its at-the-market program, a move that reduces AFFO per share amounts.
  • Q3 total operating revenue of $19.6M, beating consensus of $18.0M, rose 16% from $16.9M in Q2.
  • Total cash lease revenue increased about 17% Q/Q, primarily driven by participation rents recorded during the current quarter of approximately $1.8M, versus ~$19,000 in the prior quarter.
  • Acquired five new farms, consisting of 1,516 total acres, for ~$62.3M and executed six new leas agreements that are expected to result in total increase in annual net operating income of ~$132,000, or 10.3% over that of the prior leases.
  • Since the end of Q3, Gladstone Land (LAND) acquired two new farms consisting of 1,503 total acres for $46.3M and executed four lease renewals expected to result in total increase in annual NOI of ~$95,000, or 5.9%, over that of the prior leases.
  • Conference call on Nov. 10 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Gladstone Land FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
  • SA contributor Obsidian Limited looks into an overlooked asset class.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.