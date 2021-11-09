U.S. energy report sees oil market oversupplied by early next year

  • Crude oil prices climbed again, with the latest speculation that the Biden administration may refrain from tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum reserve in light of a government energy report that projected the global oil market would become oversupplied and lead to lower prices early next year.
  • U.S. benchmark crude will fall below $80/bbl by December and as low as $62/bbl by the end of next year, the Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, which is "dovish and therefore does not support a U.S. SPR release, and that, ironically, is driving prices higher," UBS commodities strategist Giovanni Staunovo tells Bloomberg.
  • WTI December crude (CL1:COM) closed +2.7% to settle at $84.15/bbl, while January Brent (CO1:COM) finished +1.6% to $84.78/bbl, both the highest front-month contract settlements since October 26.
  • The market is "determining that odds of a coordinated SPR release are shrinking, [but] there is a political element to this issue and prices at the pump remain very high, so I would not discount this chance of SPR release entirely on this report," says Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.
  • Citing a rebound in travel and a lack of investment, Saudi Aramco says it expects spare production capacity in the oil market will shrink significantly next year.
