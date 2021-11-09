PSEG CEO credits aggressive net-zero plans to ArcLight sale
Nov. 09, 2021 2:21 PM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- "There's a large element of truth" that Public Service Enterprise Group's (PEG -0.1%) plan to sell off its fossil fuel plants for $1.92B to ArcLight Capital made its new net-zero target possible, CEO Ralph Izzo tells a COP26 side event hosted by Bloomberg, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- In June, PSEG set a new target to reach net-zero emissions by 2030, 20 years earlier than its previous target.
- "While we wanted to get out of that business, it would've been a shareholder travesty if we had simply shut them down," Izzo reportedly said, adding the ArcLight deal should close sometime in early Q1 2022.
- According to WSJ, Izzo also said European companies such as Shell, Ørsted and Iberdrola are winning the race for offshore wind in the U.S. as state and federal governments have waffled on renewable energy investment.
- "They've been at it for 10 years so they know how to do it. So this notion that we should wait for others to lead I think is a massive mistake," Izzo reportedly told the COP26 group.
- PSEG owns a 25% stake in the Ocean Wind project that Ørsted is developing off the New Jersey coast.