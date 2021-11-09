Iraq to launch talks with Chevron to develop Nassiriya oilfields, ministry says

Nov. 09, 2021



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Iraq's oil minister says state-run Iraqi National Oil has been authorized to start negotiations with Chevron (CVX +0.7%) to develop the Nassiriya oilfields in the southern Dhi Qar province, as the country aims to entice much-needed investment from international oil companies to its energy sector.
  • The Nassiriya project includes development of four exploration blocks in the province, which could initially produce 600K bbl/day of crude over a seven-year period, the ministry says.
  • Iraq and Chevron signed a framework agreement for exploration and development in Dhi Qar in August 2020.
