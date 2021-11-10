Presto is said to near deal to go public through deal with SPAC Ventoux

  • Restaurant technology firm Presto is near a deal to go public through a deal with Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ). Ventoux gained 2.7% in after hours trading.
  • Presto, which is known for kiosks and tablets that customers uses to order and pay for food at restaurants, is expected to be valued at $1B in a deal, according to a WSJ report. The deal is expected to include a $70M PIPE and some of the franchisees who use Presto are expected to be included.
  • The Presto deal comes after restaurant software company Toast (NYSE:TOST) went public in September through a traditional IPO and is now valued at almost $30B.
