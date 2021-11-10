Hyliion Holdings EPS beats by $0.09

  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.09.
  • The Company expects to begin recognizing revenue on its Hybrid eX deliveries in Q4'21.
  • Press Release
  • Hyliion ended the third quarter 2021 with over $588 million available to fund its current commercialization plans for its Hybrid eX and Hypertruck ERX powertrains.
  • Hyliion now expects full year 2021 operating expenses to range between $110 million and $120 million, a reduction compared to previously disclosed guidance range of $130 million to $140 million, due primarily to timing delays of truck chassis purchases for development purposes.
