Pan American Silver EPS misses by $0.16, beats on revenue
Nov. 09, 2021 Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $460.35M (+53.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.82M.
- Press Release
- Consolidated silver production was 4.8 million ounces; Consolidated gold production was 142.6 thousand ounces.
- Net cash generated from operations was $157.0 million and includes $23.0 million source of cash from working capital changes.
- Pan American also reports that Mr. Robert Doyle, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire effective March 31, 2022. The Company has a succession plan in place and is currently conducting an orderly process of transition.
- Cash and short term investments increased to $315.4 million.
- 2021 Guidance revised. Full-year consolidated precious metals production is now estimated to be between 19.0 and 20.0 million ounces of silver and 560.0 to 588.0 thousand ounces of gold. The estimated ranges for Silver Segment Cash Costs and AISC have increased to $11.60 to $12.50 and $15.75 to $16.75, respectively. The Company has maintained its guidance for Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC. The Company has reduced its estimates for sustaining capital to a range of $217.5 to $226.0 million and project capital to a range of $43.5 to $45.0 million.