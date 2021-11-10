European stocks mixed ahead of next U.S. inflation reading
Nov. 10, 2021 4:15 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London +0.28%.
- Germany -0.14%. Germany October final CPI +4.5% vs +4.5% y/y prelim
- France -0.17%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.05% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks gaining while household goods slipped.
- Comping up in the session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 November at 1200 GMT.
European futures were mixed. Euro Stoxx -0.09%; DAX -0.19%; FTSE +0.21%; CAC -0.03%.
In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than 3 basis point to 1.48%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to -0.28%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than 3 basis point to 0.86%.