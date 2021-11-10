Fintech company Expensify prices IPO at $27, higher end of the expected range

Nov. 10, 2021 6:11 AM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

  • Business-expenses app, Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) has priced its initial public offering of ~9.73M shares of its Class A common stock at $27.00 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$70.4M.
  • The company has raised its IPO price range to $25 to$27 from an earlier range of $23 to $25 per share.
  • ~2.61M shares are offered by the company and ~7.12M shares by the selling stockholders.
  • Selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,459,616 additional Class A common stock.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
  • Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 15.
