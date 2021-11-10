Nasdaq dips, S&P 500, Dow Jones slide as longer rates ramp up
Nov. 10, 2021 4:01 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Cash rotated to defensive stocks at the close as the rise in longer-term Treasury yields caught up to the shorter end following a disappointing 30-year bond auction.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.7% is getting hit the hardest as the major averages slump.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.8% and Dow (Dow) -0.7% also close near their lows of the day.
- The auction of $25B in 30-year Treasury bonds tailed by more than 5 basis points with a high yield of 1.94%.
- The 30-year Treasury yield is up 9 basis points to 1.91% and the 10-year is up 11 basis points to 1.56%.
- Rates had already been climbing, especially on the short end following inflation data, with the bond market signaling its expectations that the Fed will have to act faster on tightening.
- ING expects tapering to wrap up in the first quarter of next year.
- The CPI came in at 6.2% annually for October, with the core rate at 4.6%.
- That pushes the Misery Index above 10%, at levels only seen a few times in recent decades.
- Many "facile comparisons have been made to other historical periods of elevated inflation (such as the 1970s/early-1980s), and the term 'stagflation' has been bandied about quite a bit of late, we do not think the data warrants such worries," BlackRock's Rick Rieder says. "To be more specific, in terms of the rise in energy costs, the lack of energy investment in recent years mirrors the over-investment in the sector during the 2012 to 2014 period."
- Three out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, all defensive, led by Utilities. Energy is faring the worst as inventories took a surprise turn higher.
- The megacaps are all lower except for a rebounding Tesla.