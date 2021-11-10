Hercules Capital gets new $100M multi-currency credit facility

Nov. 10, 2021 6:34 AM ETHCXY, HTGCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) (NYSE:HCXY) enters into a new $100M multi-currency credit facility with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
  • The new credit facility also includes an uncommitted accordion feature expandable up to $150M.
  • The interest rate applicable to borrowings under the new credit facility is LIBOR plus 1.875% and the advance rate under the new credit facility is a maximum of 75% against eligible loans.
  • The new credit facility matures in November 2026, including a 12-month amortization period.
  • “With the announcement of our recent 5-year 2.625% investment grade bond offering totaling $325.0 million and our new credit facility with SMBC, we continue to reduce our cost of capital while improving operational flexibility. This new credit facility is multi-currency, with improved pricing and flexibility and longer maturity. We thank SMBC for their support of our industry-leading franchise.” said Seth Meyer, CFO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.