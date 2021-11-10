Veritone shares jumps following Q3 beats, upside outlook
Nov. 10, 2021 6:37 AM ET
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) up over 15% after yesterday's third-quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
- Revenue grew 44% on the year to $22.66M vs. the consensus of $22.0M. Adjusted loss per share was four cents better than expectations.
- Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO: “We acquired PandoLogic, which with just two weeks’ contribution helped drive 44% top line growth year-over-year. Our integration is delivering synergies and providing us confidence to raise our full year 2021 revenue guidance, the midpoint of which represents over 80% growth compared to 2020.”
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $43.8M-$45.3M, above the consensus of $40.24M, and a non-GAAP net income of $8.5M to $10M versus a non-GAAP net loss of $3.9M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
"Management again increased its full year 2021 guidance, reflecting the expedient acquisition and efficient integration of PandoLogic".
The Company increased its 2021 revenue expectations to be in the range of $103.0M to $105.5M (consensus: $99.77M), representing a 81% increase year over year at the midpoint.
The Company narrowed its 2021 non-GAAP net loss expectations to be in the range of $1.5M to breakeven, versus a non-GAAP net loss of $20.6M in 2020.
