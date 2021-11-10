Toast falls after missing profit estimates with its first earnings report
Nov. 10, 2021 7:14 AM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) trades lower after posting its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.
- Q3 revenue was up 105% year-over-year to $486.4M, annualized recurring run-rate rose 77% to $543.8M and gross payment volume grew 123% to $16.5B.
- Morgan Stanley is incrementally positive on Toast (TOST) after the report. "We ere encouraged by the balanced beat across segments with subscription, financial technology, hardware, and professional services revenue all posting healthy beats," notes analyst Josh Baer.
- Shares of Toast (TOST) are down 6.17% premarket to $57.00, but still trade above their IPO pricing level and the 50-day moving average.