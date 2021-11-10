KalVista to begin dosing in late-stage hereditary angioedema study early next year

Nov. 10, 2021 7:20 AM ETKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • After completing a positive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) has decided to begin dosing in Q1 2022 for its Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate KVD900 as an oral therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
  • According to meeting minutes, the regulator has informed that a Phase 3 study design similar to the company’s recent positive Phase 2 trial will be enough to support a marketing application for the treatment, CEO Andrew Crockett stated. The company is currently finalizing the Phase 3 trial design.
  • “KalVista is well-capitalized, with funding until at least early 2024, which we expect takes us beyond data from both this Phase 3 trial and the ongoing Phase 2 trial of KVD824,” Crockett added, referring to a Phase 2 candidate currently undergoing studies for prophylactic treatment of HAE.
  • Read more on topline data for KVD900 from the Phase 2 trial, which evaluated it as an oral on-demand treatment for HAE.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.