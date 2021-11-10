KalVista to begin dosing in late-stage hereditary angioedema study early next year
Nov. 10, 2021 7:20 AM ETKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After completing a positive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) has decided to begin dosing in Q1 2022 for its Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate KVD900 as an oral therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
- According to meeting minutes, the regulator has informed that a Phase 3 study design similar to the company’s recent positive Phase 2 trial will be enough to support a marketing application for the treatment, CEO Andrew Crockett stated. The company is currently finalizing the Phase 3 trial design.
- “KalVista is well-capitalized, with funding until at least early 2024, which we expect takes us beyond data from both this Phase 3 trial and the ongoing Phase 2 trial of KVD824,” Crockett added, referring to a Phase 2 candidate currently undergoing studies for prophylactic treatment of HAE.
- Read more on topline data for KVD900 from the Phase 2 trial, which evaluated it as an oral on-demand treatment for HAE.