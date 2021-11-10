Similarweb Non-GAAP EPS (calculated) beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Nov. 10, 2021 8:57 AM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB): Q3 *Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $35.6M (+46.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.59M.
  • Shares +3.5% PM.
  • Press Release
  • NRR for customers with ARR of $100K or more increases to 122%.
  • For FY2021, The company raised total revenue outlook to $135M-$135.4M, up from prior range of $129M to $130M and consensus of $129.77M; Non-GAAP operating loss to be between -$52.1M and -$52.5M.
  • Correction Note: The revised post adds Non-GAAP EPS.
  • *Non-GAAP EPS calculation based on Non-GAAP operating loss of -$13.9M and weighted average shares of ~74.51M

This was corrected on 11/10/2021 at 9:29 AM. The revised post adds Non-GAAP EPS.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.