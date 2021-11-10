Similarweb Non-GAAP EPS (calculated) beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Nov. 10, 2021 8:57 AM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB): Q3 *Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $35.6M (+46.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.59M.
- Shares +3.5% PM.
- Press Release
- NRR for customers with ARR of $100K or more increases to 122%.
- For FY2021, The company raised total revenue outlook to $135M-$135.4M, up from prior range of $129M to $130M and consensus of $129.77M; Non-GAAP operating loss to be between -$52.1M and -$52.5M.
- Correction Note: The revised post adds Non-GAAP EPS.
- *Non-GAAP EPS calculation based on Non-GAAP operating loss of -$13.9M and weighted average shares of ~74.51M
This was corrected on 11/10/2021 at 9:29 AM. The revised post adds Non-GAAP EPS.