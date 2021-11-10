Madison Square Garden EPS beats by $0.36, misses on revenue
Nov. 10, 2021 7:32 AM ETMadison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.68 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $18.79M (-67.1% Y/Y) misses by $16.34M.
- Press Release
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. President and CEO Andrew Lustgarten said, “We’re pleased that the Knicks’ and Rangers’ regular seasons are underway – with both teams playing with no capacity restrictions and a full slate of scheduled games. And while there continues to be some uncertainty due to the pandemic, we’re encouraged by what we’re seeing across several areas of our business, including season tickets, corporate hospitality and marketing partnerships. We believe our strong fundamentals, along with new meaningful opportunities like mobile sports gaming in New York, leave us well-positioned to generate long-term value for our shareholders.”