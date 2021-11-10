CareDx acquires MedActionPlan expanding its reach to transplant patients
Nov. 10, 2021 7:34 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) announced the acquisition of MedActionPlan, a New Jersey-based company focused on patient medication management for transplant patients.
- The transaction will further reinforce the company’s goal of connecting its offerings to transplant patients through various tools of MedActionPlan, San Francisco, California-based biotech noted.
- “We look forward to building on MedActionPlan’s expertise and strong foundation to deliver solutions that are integrated with transplant centers to work seamlessly for transplant patients,” CEO Reg Seeto remarked.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Amid concerns over ongoing regulatory investigations cited in its latest 10-Q filing, CareDx (CDNA) shares recently dropped despite better than expected financials released by the company for Q3 2021. Currently, the Bullish ratings for the stock on Wall Street outnumber the Neutral ratings.