Voyager Digital exceeds 1M funded accounts
Nov. 10, 2021 7:54 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) surpassed 1M funded accounts on its platform, an increase of 23 times from Dec. 31, 2020 when it had 43K funded accounts, and an increase of 135K funded accounts from Sep 30, 2021.
- It has also exceeded 2.7M verified users.
- "Our strategy of focusing on our loyalty program and on customer acquisition in the September quarter paid off extremely well for us as we continue to gain market share reflected by our increased App Store rankings," CEO and co-founder Steve Ehrlich commented.