Equinor plans $8.8B development of Wisting oilfield in Barents Sea
Nov. 10, 2021 7:54 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)LNDNF, OMVJFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) plans to invest up to 75B Norwegian crowns (~$8.8B) to develop the Wisting petroleum discovery, which would become the world's northernmost oilfield, Reuters reports.
- Equinor says the Wisting development, which contains ~500M boe, is subject to a final investment decision by the end of 2022.
- The company says it signed a contract with Aker Solutions valued at 350M crowns for front-end engineering and design of a floating production and storage vessel for the Wisting field.
- The contract iincludes an option for Equinor to order engineering, procurement, construction and installation work estimated at another 8B-12B crowns.
- Equinor owns a 35% stake in the Wisting discovery, while Sweden's Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) recently said it will buy OMV's (OTCPK:OMVJF) 25% stake, raising its ownership to 35%.
- Equinor recently announced plans to invest 25B-35B crowns to develop the NOAKA oil and gas fields in the North Sea.