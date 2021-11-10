Presto confirms deal to go public through deal with SPAC Ventoux
Nov. 10, 2021 8:05 AM ETVentoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (VTAQ)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Restaurant technology firm Presto confirmed a deal to go public through a deal with Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ), valuing Presto at $1.04B.
- The transaction will be funded by cash from the Ventoux trust account of $172.5M, assuming no redemptions by Ventoux’s stockholders, and $70M of gross proceeds from a PIPE, according to a statement. The deal is expected to added over $223M of cash to Presto's balance sheet.
- The $70M PIPE includes capital from REMUS Capital investors, Presto Founder & CEO Rajat Suri, Sam Altman and Max Altman’s Apollo project, other existing investors, and certain other strategic groups including franchisees of Yum! Brands, Applebee’s, McDonald’s, and Outback Steakhouse.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. Jefferies is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Presto and Chardan and William Blair are advisors to Vetoux.
- Presto is known for kiosks and tablets that customers uses to order and pay for food at restaurants. The Presto deal comes after restaurant software company Toast (NYSE:TOST) went public in September through a traditional IPO and is now valued at almost $30B.
- The news was earlier reported by the WSJ.