Nearly 85% of high yield market yields below inflation rate
Nov. 10, 2021 8:37 AM ETiShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), JNKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Given that consumer price inflation and producer prices are still trending at multi-year highs, real bond yields take a hit to negative territory as a result.
- In fact, nearly 85% of the U.S. high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) (NYSEARCA:JNK) market is yielding below the current rate of headline inflation at 5.4%, Chief Investment Officer at Family Management, David Schawel highlights in a tweet.
- Real yields may fall even further as economists expect October CPI inflation to print 5.8% Y/Y growth. Some anticipate 5.9%, which would mark the biggest Y/Y increase since Dec. 1990.
- Looking at nominal yields, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield appears unbothered by rising inflation since it's still near historical lows, reflecting a multi-decade bull market for bonds.
- Still, "on the day that the 5s/30s yield spread closed at the most narrow since August 2020, the 5 yr inflation breakeven closed at a record high dating back to 2002 at 2.98%, Chief Investment Officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, Peter Boockvar said in a tweet. "A stagflationary message?"
- Previously, (Oct. 13) Core CPI rises inline 4% in September, broader inflation climbs 5.4%.