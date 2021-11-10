Enlivex granted regulatory nod in Spain for mid-stage trial for COVID-19 therapy
Nov. 10, 2021 8:42 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) is trading ~6.1% higher in the pre-market after the company disclosed that the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) cleared the expansion of its Phase IIb trial for Allocetra in COVID-19.
- With the decision of AEMPS, the trial – designed to evaluate off-the-shelf cell therapy as a treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) – is expected to add sites in Spain.
- The placebo-controlled study is currently underway in Israel, with a target of recruiting up to 152 severe or critical COVID-19 patients.
- In February, Enlivex (ENLV) shares soared in reaction to positive topline data released by the company from a Phase 2 trial for Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.