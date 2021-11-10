Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition prices $261M IPO, trading starts today
Nov. 10, 2021 8:53 AM ETBlockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Units (BCSAU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BCSAU) priced its upsized IPO of 26.1M units at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading on Nov.10 on Nasdaq under the symbol, "BCSAU".
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.92M units.
- Post securities commence trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "BCSA" and "BCSAW," respectively.
- The offering is expected to close on Nov.12.
- Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition plans to focus on its search on the companies in the financial services, technology and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.