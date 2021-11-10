Cronos adds to yesterday's losses following filing delay
Nov. 10, 2021 8:59 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) closed yesterday down 15% after the cannabis company said that its quarterly filing would be late.
- Shares are down another 3% in premarket trading.
- In a Form 12b-25, Cronos said that it's unable to file its quarterly report because the company's audit committee needs more time to evaluate goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for impairment.
- Cronos said it will record an impairment charge of at least $220M on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
- The company also may incur an additional impairment charge for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- However, Cronos said the impairment charge will not impact cash and cash equivalents or revenues.