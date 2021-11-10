Cronos adds to yesterday's losses following filing delay

Nov. 10, 2021 8:59 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

US United States Securities and Exchange Commission SEC entrance architecture modern building sign, logo, american flag, glass windows

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) closed yesterday down 15% after the cannabis company said that its quarterly filing would be late.
  • Shares are down another 3% in premarket trading.
  • In a Form 12b-25, Cronos said that it's unable to file its quarterly report because the company's audit committee needs more time to evaluate goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for impairment.
  • Cronos said it will record an impairment charge of at least $220M on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • The company also may incur an additional impairment charge for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • However, Cronos said the impairment charge will not impact cash and cash equivalents or revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.