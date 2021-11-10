Intelligent Medicine Acquisition prices $207M IPO, trading commenced last week

  • Intelligent Medicine Acquisition (NASDAQ:IQMDU) closed its upsized IPO of 20.7M units at $10/unit, including 2.7M units purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald post the over-allotment option granted to Cantor.
  • The units commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "IQMDU" from Nov.5.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Intelligent Medicine intends to focus on life science companies that are using artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to power drug discovery.
