Nov. 10, 2021 9:06 AM ET

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock slips 1.0% in premarket trading after Barclays Capital analyst Tracy Benguigui downgrades the insurer's rating to Equalweight from Overweight as the personal auto insurance sector faces secular challenges.
  • The company needs to focus more on margin repair than on maintenance as driving behaviors return to pre-pandemic patterns, the analyst said in a note to clients.
  • "During 2Q the narrative from ALL was that it could selectively target rate increases with less force since it is focusing on maintaining rather than improving margins," Benguigui writes.
  • Instead, its underlying auto loss ratio showed worse deterioration Q/Q. Even Allstate's (ALL) leaner expense structure (targeting 300 bps improvement by 2024) won't offset the higher loss ratio, Benguigui said.
  • "Allstate brand book is still seeing auto frequency approaching pre-pandemic levels which means loss trend may get worse from here," the analyst wrote.
  • Benguigui thinks it can still take as long as 18 months for auto insurance pricing "to be rational," even though they're six-month policies, and could take even longer in some states like California that are still requiring premium rebates.
  • Trims price target to $123 from $147, reflecting a 50/50 weighting of ~12.5x P/E multiple on Barclays '22 EPS estimate of $9.20 and 1.5x price/book value on Barclays '22 BV per share estimate of $87.10.
  • The Barclays Equalweight rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 9 Neutral).
  • SA contributor Geoff Considine says analysts have consistently underestimated Allstate's (ALL) earnings over the past year.
