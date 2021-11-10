Arena Fortify Acquisition prices $150M IPO, trading starts today

  • Arena Fortify Acquisition (AFACU) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "AFAQU" and trading starts today.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 2.25M additional units.
  • The offering is expected to close on Nov.15.
  • Arena Fortify Acquisition intends to focus on acquisition candidates that have either recently emerged from bankruptcy court protection or will require incremental capital as part of a balance sheet restructuring within the broad natural resources industry.
