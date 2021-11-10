Arena Fortify Acquisition prices $150M IPO, trading starts today
Nov. 10, 2021 9:06 AM ETArena Fortify Acquisition Corp. Units (AFACU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Arena Fortify Acquisition (AFACU) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "AFAQU" and trading starts today.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 2.25M additional units.
- The offering is expected to close on Nov.15.
- Arena Fortify Acquisition intends to focus on acquisition candidates that have either recently emerged from bankruptcy court protection or will require incremental capital as part of a balance sheet restructuring within the broad natural resources industry.