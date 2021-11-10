ViacomCBS, Twitter come to global partnership
Nov. 10, 2021 9:13 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACA, TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor14 Comments
- ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have a new multi-year deal covering digital content to be delivered around the former's hit shows and live events.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- ViacomCBS programs will receive marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights through Twitter's Amplify program, and the entertainment company will tap Twitter marketing features ranging from live video and real-time highlights to Twitter Moments.
- "Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we're excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere," says Andrea Wolinetz of ViacomCBS.
- Premarket: TWTR -0.5%; VIAC -0.3%.