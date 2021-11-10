Marathon Digital Holdings EPS beats by $0.42, misses on revenue
Nov. 10, 2021 9:16 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.42; GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses by $0.65.
- Revenue of $51.7M (+6,091% Y/Y) misses by $15.67M.
- Press Release
- As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was $32.9M and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $315.6M.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Company held approximately 7,035 bitcoins, including the 4,813 bitcoins the Company purchased for an average price of $31,168 by investing $150 million into a fund-of-one.
- Produced 1,252 self-mined bitcoins in the third quarter of 2021, a 91% increase from 654 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2021; as of September 30, 2021, produced 2,098 self-mined bitcoins in 2021.