Equifax expects to leverage the cloud to accelerate EBITDA margins, free cash flow

Nov. 10, 2021 9:20 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Colorful background

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

  • In Equifax's (NYSE:EFX) investor day conference, CEO Mark Begor says the company's 2023 growth strategy is highlighted by leveraging the cloud for innovation, new products and overall growth.
  • Expects EBITDA margins to expand by approximately 500 basis points by 2025 thanks to cloud savings and operating leverage.
  • Sees capacity for mergers and acquisitions and return of capital to shareholders to reach $1.9B in 2025, accelerating its free cash flows; ~$800M in 2022; ~$640M in 2021.
  • Anticipates capital expenditures to slide to approximately 9.5% of revenues in 2021 followed by 8.5% in 2022.
  • Still, shares of EFX slightly slips by 0.2% in pre-market trading, but still up 90% in the past year.
  • In the third quarter, Equifax boosted its outlook again for 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.