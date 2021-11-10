Equifax expects to leverage the cloud to accelerate EBITDA margins, free cash flow
Nov. 10, 2021 9:20 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In Equifax's (NYSE:EFX) investor day conference, CEO Mark Begor says the company's 2023 growth strategy is highlighted by leveraging the cloud for innovation, new products and overall growth.
- Expects EBITDA margins to expand by approximately 500 basis points by 2025 thanks to cloud savings and operating leverage.
- Sees capacity for mergers and acquisitions and return of capital to shareholders to reach $1.9B in 2025, accelerating its free cash flows; ~$800M in 2022; ~$640M in 2021.
- Anticipates capital expenditures to slide to approximately 9.5% of revenues in 2021 followed by 8.5% in 2022.
- Still, shares of EFX slightly slips by 0.2% in pre-market trading, but still up 90% in the past year.
- In the third quarter, Equifax boosted its outlook again for 2021.