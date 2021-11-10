Twilio adds in leaders of product, legal teams

Nov. 10, 2021 9:19 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Tallinn, Estonia - 04.08.2021: Twilio building in Tallinn.

jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has made two additions in top leadership, naming Eyal Manor as its new chief product officer, and Dana Wagner as chief legal officer.
  • Manor will join Nov. 15, and oversee execution on the company's product roadmap.
  • He joins from Google, where he was VP and general manager of Engineering and Product; he helped to build and scale Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Commerce and Google Ads.
  • Wagner takes over leadership of legal, government affairs, regulatory compliance, and privacy, and starts Dec. 13.
  • He joins from Impossible Foods where he was chief legal officer and corporate secretary; he was previously general counsel at Square.
  • Premarket: TWLO -1.3%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.