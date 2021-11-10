Twilio adds in leaders of product, legal teams
Nov. 10, 2021 9:19 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has made two additions in top leadership, naming Eyal Manor as its new chief product officer, and Dana Wagner as chief legal officer.
- Manor will join Nov. 15, and oversee execution on the company's product roadmap.
- He joins from Google, where he was VP and general manager of Engineering and Product; he helped to build and scale Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Commerce and Google Ads.
- Wagner takes over leadership of legal, government affairs, regulatory compliance, and privacy, and starts Dec. 13.
- He joins from Impossible Foods where he was chief legal officer and corporate secretary; he was previously general counsel at Square.
- Premarket: TWLO -1.3%.