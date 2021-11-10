Poshmark plummets as analysts cut targets following earnings miss
Nov. 10, 2021 9:20 AM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is falling as the company's earnings miss is followed by Wall Street analysts cutting their price targets on the online shopping platform.
- William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart lowers his rating on POSH to Market Perform from Outperform citing Apple's stricter advertising rules, higher industry customer acquisition costs, and an expectation that international markets could grow slower than anticipated in 2022.
- Berenberg, which keeps a Buy rating on the stock, called the stock drop "harsh" and said that the App Store changes will cause investors to question the sustainability of Poshmark's business. However, he believes that Poshmark is still well-positioned to be a "major player" in the industry.
- Meanwhile, other firms that maintain a Hold-equivalent rating on the stock are cutting their price targets. Morgan Stanley lowers its price target to $21 from $43, Raymond James lowers it to $29 from $49, and Stifel lowers it to $28 from $48.
- Shares are down 31.88% pre-market.
