United Airlines CEO: Glad that we did vaccine mandate, confident for holidays
Nov. 10, 2021 9:55 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor28 Comments
- United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Wednesday that he was "glad" the company made the early decision to impose a vaccine mandate on its employees because it has allowed them to get past the controversy quickly
- In an interview with Bloomberg TV, the head of the United (NASDAQ:UAL) added that he is "confident for the holidays" and expects business travel "to come back 100%" over time.
- Discussing the company's recovery from the pandemic, Kirby described the process as coming through "the Valley of Death" but now he sees "recovery staring us firmly in the face."
- Kirby said the firm was well-positioned for a surge in demand because it handled the post-COVID ramp up differently than many airlines.
- He noted that the firm took a more measured approach to its return, not trying to rush back to 100% capacity.
- The United CEO also pointed to decisions made during the pandemic. For instance, he spotlighted a deal made with its pilots that kept them in place even at reduced workloads during the COVID restrictions.
- On the vaccine mandate, Kirby reported that the company reached 99.7% compliance and that achieving that vaccination level has become a "point of pride" within the company.
- Kirby added that the decision to impose the mandate was made for safety reasons, especially since the company represented a global airline that would frequently fly into COVID hotspots around the world.
