Expensify soars almost 50% in trading debut on U.S. market
Nov. 10, 2021 12:24 PM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Business-expenses app Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) jumped 47% initially in its first day a a public company
- The fintech priced its IPO at $27, at the higher end of the expected range.
- Expensify provides corporate clients with a wide range of apps for one-tap business-expense reporting, customer invoicing, bill payments, booking business travel and more. The firm also offers customers a business credit card.
- Founded in 2008, EXFY counts OpenView Ventures Partners, Point Judith Venture Fund and other firms among its pre-IPO investors.
