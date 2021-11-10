Expensify soars almost 50% in trading debut on U.S. market

Nov. 10, 2021 12:24 PM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Business-expenses app Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) jumped 47% initially in its first day a a public company
  • The fintech priced its IPO at $27, at the higher end of the expected range.
  • Expensify provides corporate clients with a wide range of apps for one-tap business-expense reporting, customer invoicing, bill payments, booking business travel and more. The firm also offers customers a business credit card.
  • Founded in 2008, EXFY counts OpenView Ventures Partners, Point Judith Venture Fund and other firms among its pre-IPO investors.
