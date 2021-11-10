BioNTech upgraded at H.C. Wainwright on prospects of COVID-19 booster shot

Nov. 10, 2021 10:27 AM ET

  • Expecting the company and its partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to receive a broader FDA authorization for their COVID-19 booster shot, H.C. Wainwright has upgraded BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) ADRs to Buy from Neutral.
  • On Tuesday, the two companies announced that they sought the regulator to issue an amendment to the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted for the booster shot allowing its use in all adults.
  • An additional dose of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) is currently allowed for use in those over the age of 65 years and certain groups of adults between 18 – 64 years.
  • Based on the superior efficacy level demonstrated by the additional dose in a late-stage study that formed the basis for the request for an amended EUA, “we believe that COVID-19 booster shots shall ultimately win approval for use in the general population,” analyst Robert Burns wrote.
  • The price target of $360 per share indicates a premium of ~59% to the last close.
  • The implementation of a wider booster program is a vital step not only to accomplish herd immunity in the population but also to ensure the long-term commercial success of COMIRNATY, Burns added, referring to the marketing name of the vaccine.
  • Read more on the late-stage data for Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 booster dose.
