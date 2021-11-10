Rivian CEO: IPO provides opportunity to accelerate scale
Nov. 10, 2021
- RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of electric truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), said Wednesday that cash raised through its IPO will be used to scale capacity as the company looks to expand on multiple fronts at once.
- Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Scaringe reported that the offering, which values the company at $67B, provides "the opportunity to accelerate scale" by building out manufacturing capabilities.
- Rivian (RIVN) priced its IPO at $78 per share, topping its expected range, which called for a figure between $72 and $74. With the offering, the EV maker will raise nearly $12B, marking the biggest IPO of 2021.
- The Rivian CEO noted that it has organized the company to develop multiple products at once, creating separate teams and different production tracks for its consumer trucks and its commercial vans.
- He said this structure will allow it to scale quickly because having multiple groups "allows us to go very fast on two programs at once."
- On the commercial side, Scaringe said it has leaned on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as an "outstanding partner" that has provided an equity investment as well as an initial order of 100,000 vans.
- Looking ahead, Scaringe identified "the health of the supply chain" as the biggest challenge to its ambitious plans.
- He reported that the firm was working with suppliers to ensure it had the components needed to ramp up production at the pace it envisions.
