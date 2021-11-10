Willis Towers Watson partners with Indeez to serve gig workers in Asia Pacific
Nov. 10, 2021 10:44 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) teams up with Europe-based insurtech Indeez through a joint broking partnership to distribute insurance products for independent workers working with digital platforms in Asia Pacific.
- Indeez works with digital platforms to design affordable protection products, such as professional liability, for their community of independent workers in Europe, though this deal allows it to expand its geographical footprint.
- Indeez will leverage the local market network and relationships of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) in Asia Pacific to build tailored protection and benefits programmes for the community of gig workers in the region.
- "As a firm focused on protecting people and managing risk, the partnership with Indeez will allow us to enable access to their existing protection products within Asia Pacific to the gig workers, and at the same time, enhance and develop new offerings to our shared clients, "said Simon Weaver, head of corporate risk & brokering, Asia Pacific at WLTW.
- Shares of WLTW rise slightly by 0.2% intra-day.
