CI&T stock pops 50% intraday after Brazilian IT firm’s downsized U.S. IPO prices at bottom of range (update)
- Brazilian-based IT-outsourcing firm CI&T (NYSE:CINT) popped as much as 50% intraday Wednesday following a downsized IPO that had priced at the bottom of its downwardly revised price range.
CI&T (CINT) opened at $17.55 and traded as high as $22.50, up 50% from the $15 a share that the company’s initial public offering priced at. Shares later partly pulled back, but still closed 20.8% higher at $18.12.
CINT and certain of its pre-IPO investors sold about 13M Class A shares at $15 apiece through the IPO. The company provided about 11.1M of the total, with pre-IPO investors offering the remaining 1.9M. CI&T (CINT) also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as some 2M additional shares for overallotments.
However, the offering priced at the bottom of its expected $15-$17/share range, which CINT had already cut from the $17-$19 level initially forecast. CI&T (CINT) also scaled back the IPO to only offer 13M shares instead of the 19.4M originally planned.
- Operating in eight countries, CINT provides companies with outsourced IT strategy, design and software-engineering services. The firm’s A-list clients range from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).
Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones lays out a bullish case for CINT here.