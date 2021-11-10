Hertz Global trades lower on huge volume

  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is down 2.94% following the highly-anticipated share offering yesterday. At its low point this morning, Hertz shares were swapping hands at $25.
  • The stock is attracting significant attention with more than 27M shares moving after only 90 minutes of trading.
  • Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May of last year and then emerged again in June after a group that included Certares Opportunity, Knighthead Capital Management and Apollo Global Management injected $5.9B of equity.
