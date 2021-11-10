Coinbase stock slips 5% as Q3 disappoints, but some analysts are optimistic
Nov. 10, 2021 11:49 AM ET
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock drops 5.1% in midday trading, paring its decline of ~14% from Tuesday's after-hours, after the cryptocurrency exchange's Q3 results reflected softer cryptocurrency prices and lower activity.
- "Most significantly, 3Q saw a dramatic decline in retail take rate, likely among the most dramatic compression in COIN's short history as a public company," writes Mizuho Securities USA analyst Dan Dolev, who has a Neutral rating on the stock. "This helped drive the significant (nearly 20%) 'miss' in revenue vs. consensus expectations."
- Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri (Outperform) said the lower crypto volatility in Q3 resulted in a trading mix shifting to Coinbase's (COIN) low-yield COINPRO platform.
- On the positive side, market tailwinds bolstered Coinbase's (COIN) operations in October. "This likely led to increasing the FY MTU (monthly transacting users) guide," Dolev said.
- On Coinbase's earnings call, CEO Brian Armstrong said the company has seen an increase in retail fee rates in October.
- Wedbush's Katri also points to Q3 trading volumes and MTUs exceeding Street expectations, with the mix from non-trading revenue up from the prior quarter's 5% to 13% and assets on the platform of $255B, up 600%+.
- "Finally, COIN is seeing traction across the ecosystem with 28% of retail MTUs that invested also engaged with a second product and 49% of MTUs are engaging with non-investing products," Katri added.
- Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan boosts price target on Coinbase (COIN) to $455 from $420 and keeps Buy rating, saying its updated outlook more than offsets the Q3 shortfall. He attributes the pressure on the stock to recent momentum into the quarter.
- "We believe consensus 4Q (and likely 2022) estimates will be revised higher following the report, which should bode well for the stock into next quarter," he said, adding "crypto prices reaching all-time highs also suggests another period of strong volumes ahead is possible."
- Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau (Outperfom) sees the pullback as a buying opportunity. He contends that Coinbase's (COIN) retail fee structure in Q3 remains intact, the company doesn't see evidence that users are migrating to Coinbase Pro, retail activity and blended retail fee rate rose in October vs Q3, and Q4 trading volume could rise up to ~50% Q/Q if current pace continues.
- An interesting note Coinbase's (COIN) earnings call focused on non-fungible tokens: "We'd like to make our Coinbase NFT a little bit more like Instagram as opposed to say an auction like eBay... you can go in there and buy a NFT if you really like it, and we'll kind of showcase in your own social profile," Armstrong said.
- He adds: "We want to make sure our NFT platform is interoperable with every other platform out there. And hopefully we will see something launched in the next couple quarters there."
