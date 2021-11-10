AC Immune falls 9% following phase 2 data on Alzheimer's candidate semorinemab

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Phase 2 data on semorinemab from AC Immune (ACIU -9.3%) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3%) Genentech unit showed that the Alzheimer's candidate showed statistically significant reduction in rate of cognitive impairment compared to placebo.
  • However, the second co-primary endpoint, Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living (ADCS-ADL), was not met.
  • Full top-line date shows that in a modified intent-to-treat population of 241 participants with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's, those treated with semorinemab had a 42.2% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline with semorinemab compared to placebo as measured by Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale, Cognitive Subscale, 11-item Version (ADAS-Cog11).
  • The benefits of semorinemab on ADAS-Cog11 in subgroups was seen regardless of disease severity, baseline Tau protein level, and ApoE carrier status.
  • The data was presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference.
  • Read what AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer had to say about the number of people who will be impacted by Alzheimer's in the coming decades.
