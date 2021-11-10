Weibo Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 11:50 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.17M (+27.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.