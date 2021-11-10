Agrify plunges after CFO departs in executive shakeup
Nov. 10, 2021 11:52 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Agrify (AGFY -18.9%) shares plunge as much as 24% for their worst-ever loss after the company unveiled a management shakeup and reported Q3 results.
- The company says board member Thomas Massie will take over as its new President and COO, and CFO Niv Krikov will be replaced by board member Timothy Oakes, both effective immediately; Massie will remain on the board, while Oakes will not.
- Raymond Chang, who had been President of Agrify, will remain the company's CEO.
- Current COO Robert Harrison becomes senior VP of manufacturing operations.
- Agrify also reported a Q3 net loss of nearly $10M.