PhenixFIN prices $50M in notes offering
Nov. 10, 2021
- PhenixFIN (PFX +1.3%) priced $50M principal amount of 5.25% Notes due 2028 in a public offering; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5M in principal amount of notes.
- The notes will mature on Nov. 1, 2028, and may be redeemed in whole or partial on or after Nov.1, 2023.
- The notes will bear annual interest at of 5.25% payable quarterly, commencing Feb.1, 2022.
- Notes are expected to list on Nasdaq under the symbol, "PFXNZ" within 30 issuance days.
- Offer closing expected to be delivered on or about Nov.15.
- Net proceeds to be used for redeeming partial outstanding principal amount of its 6.125% Notes due 2023.