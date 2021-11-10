PhenixFIN prices $50M in notes offering

Nov. 10, 2021 11:53 AM ETPhenixFIN (PFX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • PhenixFIN (PFX +1.3%) priced $50M principal amount of 5.25% Notes due 2028 in a public offering; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5M in principal amount of notes.
  • The notes will mature on Nov. 1, 2028, and may be redeemed in whole or partial on or after Nov.1, 2023.
  • The notes will bear annual interest at of 5.25% payable quarterly, commencing Feb.1, 2022.
  • Notes are expected to list on Nasdaq under the symbol, "PFXNZ" within 30 issuance days.
  • Offer closing expected to be delivered on or about Nov.15.
  • Net proceeds to be used for redeeming partial outstanding principal amount of its 6.125% Notes due 2023.
