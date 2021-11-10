NICE Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 11:59 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $465.87M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NICE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.