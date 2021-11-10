Flowers Foods Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.