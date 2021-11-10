Brookfield Asset Management Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 12:07 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.54 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.5B (-66.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.