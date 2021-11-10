SEC halts registration of Ducat, Locke tokens from American CryptoFed
Nov. 10, 2021 12:08 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Securities and Exchange Commission halts American CryptoFed DAO's registration of two digital tokens — called the Ducat and Locke — as securities.
- In the SEC's proceedings against the firm, the agency's Enforcement Division alleges that on Sept. 16, "American CryptoFed filed a materially deficient and misleading registration form."
- The form failed to contain required information about the two tokens as well as about American CryptoFed's business, management, and financial condition.
- Materially misleading statements and omissions included inconsistent statement about whether Ducat and Locke tokens are securities.
- It also said it would distribute Locke tokens to the public using a Form S-8, which is a registration form used for securities offered to employees through employee benefit plans. The Wyoming-based company didn't disclose that the tokens may not legally be distributed under a Form S-8, the SEC said.
- The SEC is seeking a ruling from an administrative law judge on whether it's "necessary and appropriate for the protection of investors to deny or suspend the effective date of American CryptoFed’s registration" of the two tokens.
- The registration of the tokens is stayed pending the judge's decision on whether to deny or suspend the registration.
- American CryptoFed, on its website, describes Ducat as an inflation and deflation protected stablecoin. It describes Locke as a governance token used to stabilize Ducat and for holders to participate in network rule and decision-making.
- Earlier this month, the President's Working Group urged Congress to regulate stablecoins.